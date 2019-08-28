He went his entire life thinking he was an only child, then discovered he has 7 siblings

DETROIT - Mark Honeyman went his entire life thinking he was an only child.

Honeyman was adopted when he was a baby. He never knew his biological parents, but that didn't bother him.

He retired earlier this year, and thought that would be the most pivotal moment of his life, but something even bigger was in store: Honeyman started using ancestry websites when he found out his parents died.

And what he discovered would change everything.

"I went from being an only child of an only child of an only child, with no living relatives on earth, to having seven siblings in the snap of a finger," he said.

Honeyman traveled to Nebraska to meet his family.

Watch the video above to hear more about the reunion.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.