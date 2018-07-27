Health inspectors visit Detroit restaurants after photos and videos go viral

DETROIT - Another viral video has emerged showing filthy conditions inside a Detroit restaurant.

A video was shared thousands of times on Facebook showing the conditions inside an east side Popeye's restaurant. As a result, the restaurant temporarily closed.

The video shows an unsanitary situation, but the restaurant is saying that the photos are not from its location.

Belinda Blair went on Facebook live Thursday to alert people to what she says is a fly fried inside of her egg roll.

After she saw the Popeye's video, she wants people to know what she found.

"We, as patrons, spend too much for them to be giving us nasty, unsanitary food," Blair said.

Blair got a refund from Asian Corned Beef on Wyoming Avenue.

Owner Kim White invited Local 4 into her kitchen, proving it's clean. She said restaurants are now getting a bad rap.

"I don't like anything nasty at all, period," White said.

New photos that are going viral on Facebook were posted by someone claiming chicken was left out near a dead rat inside the Captain Jay's Chicken & Fish on Greenfield Road.

The photos sparked the city to send a health inspector to the location this Friday for a closer look. Employees insist the photos are not from their location and are calling the post fake and unfair.

"That's the new thing," said cook Santor Coleman, "To throw dirt on restaurants."

You can read the report on the Popeye's on Gratiot Avenue from the Detroit Health Department below.

