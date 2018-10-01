Hearing begins for alleged misconduct of Livingston County judge

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. - An embattled Livingston County Judge's alleged misconduct hearing began Monday and emotions were running high as Theresa Brennan delivered her tear-filled testimony.

The Judicial Tenure Commission began its formal hearing investigating numerous allegations of misconduct, including failing to follow the law and misuse of county resources.

She's also accused of abuse of power, improper demeanor on the bench, giving evasive answers to investigators and failing to disqualify herself from cases, including her own divorce.

Brennan took the stand as the commission opened its case, noting her position as the judge hearing all Livingston County's non-child divorce cases.

"I was a basket case, that is an understatement," Brennan said.

Her husband filed for divorce and hired Tom Kizer as his attorney. Brennan was the judge for her own divorce and did not step down even after the chief judge's clerk offered her the paperwork.

"From the moment I knew that my husband had hired Tom Kizer I knew my life would never be the same," Brennan said. "I couldn't say anything, never planned on staying I just wasn't thinking clearly."

Brennan was having an affair with the lead Michigan State Police investigator on the Jerome Kowalski homicide case.

The commission brought testimony that showed Brennan's relationship with now former state police detective Sean Furlong after the relationship was revealed to be much deeper than she had admitted.

The two spoke for many hours on the phone, went to sporting events together and attended parties at her home.

Furlong was the detective who got a confession from Kowalski.

