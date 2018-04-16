Damon Grimes died Aug. 26, 2017 when an ATV he was riding crashed into a pickup truck on Detroit's east side. Grimes was being pursued by state police before the crash.

DETROIT - The former Michigan State Police trooper accused of firing a Taser in the case of the death of a 15-year-old Detroit boy is due back in court Monday morning.

Mark Bessner will appear in court at 8:30 a.m. Monday for a preliminary hearing for the death of Damon Grimes last August. Bessner was charged with second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter. He was first arraigned last December.

Mark Bessner at his arraignment on murder and involuntary manslaughter charges on Dec. 21, 2017. (WDIV)

Grimes was killed last August while riding an ATV on Detroit's east side. State police officers were in pursuit of Grimes -- claiming reckless driving -- after he failed to stop when the troopers turned their emergency lights on. Grimes crashed the ATV into a pickup truck and later died at St. John's Hospital.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Bessner, a passenger in a patrol car, fired his Taser out of a car's window and hit Grimes shortly before he crashed.

Two days later, Detroit Police Chief James Craig announced an independent investigation. Bessner was then suspended by state police for breaking protocol by firing a weapon out of a moving vehicle. He resigned in September.

Worthy recommended the charges on Dec. 20 -- Bessner was officially charged on Dec. 21.

"First of all I want to apologize on behalf of my department, the Michigan State Police, to the Grimes family and what they've been through. And even though I can sit here and apologize and someone can be charged today for this crime, that boy is never going back to his family," Lt. Michael Shaw said in December.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.