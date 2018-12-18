Hearing today for ex-Michigan State president charged in Nassar case

LANSING, Mich. - The former president of Michigan State University who pleaded not guilty to charges of lying to investigators in the investigation of former USA Gymnastics and university doctor Larry Nassar is due in court Tuesday.

Lou Anna Simon is free on bond after being arraigned on charges. She is facing four counts of lying to a peace officer, according to a felony warrant from the Michigan Attorney General's office. She is accused of knowingly and willfully making statements about the Nassar investigation that she knew were false or misleading.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Simon resigned in January after 13 years as president amid criticism of her handling of the Nassar scandal.

Simon was given a $5,000 personal recognizance bond. She will have to surrender her passport to the court.

