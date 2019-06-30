Help save injured turtles by donating old bras to North Carolina animal rescue group

Carolina Waterfowl Rescue is asking women to donate the eye closures from bra fasteners.

DETROIT - You can help save injured turtles by donating old bras to a North Carolina animal rescue group.

Carolina Waterfowl Rescue is asking women to donate the eye closures from bra fasteners. The closures are combined with glue to wire turtle shells back together.

Rescue group employees say the majority of turtles they see have been run over by cars or boats. This is the group's busiest season. That means any donation helps.

More information can be found on the Carolina Waterfowl Rescue's Facebook page by clicking here.



