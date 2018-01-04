Henry Ford Health System's data center hit by power issue

DETROIT - Henry Ford Health System's data center had a power issue Thursday morning that affected multiple computer applications.

A spokesman for the hospital system said all applications are being restored.

"We encountered some minor delays in patient care, and complex, non-emergent procedures were delayed until the appropriate applications are restored. During a power issue, our employees are trained to perform services using standard downtime procedures, which involve taking information down on paper to ensure patient care information is recorded and updated," spokesman David Olejarz wrote in an email to ClickOnDetroit.

Patients are being seen as scheduled.

In early December the health system reported someone illegally gained access to the personal health information of 18,470 patients. Henry Ford Health System said the information that might have been viewed or stolen includes name, date of birth, medical record number, provider's name, date of service, department's name, location, medical condition and health insurer.

