Hepatitis A confirmed in food service worker at Macomb County Buffalo Wild Wings

The Macomb County Health Department has confirmed a case of hepatitis A in a foodservice worker at Buffalo Wild Wings in Warren.

The restaurant, located at 29287 Mound Road, was inspected on April 17, 2018. Management worked with the Health Department throughout the investigation and has been approved to operate.

The Health Department advises anyone who ate at the restaurant from March 24, 2018 through April 9, 2018 to watch for symptoms of hepatitis A, which include abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, dark urine, fever, chills and yellow skin and eyes (jaundice).

Symptoms develop anywhere between 15 and 50 days after exposure. Persons who develop these symptoms should seek medical care.

Michigan is experiencing a serious hepatitis A outbreak. More than 800 cases have been reported statewide since August of 2016.

The Macomb County Health Department vaccination clinics are open - find dates and times here.

