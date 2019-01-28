Here is a list of warming centers as severe winter weather hits Metro Detroit

DETROIT - Several warming centers have opened around Metro Detroit as a major winter storm hits.

Here is a list of all the warming centers open around Metro Detroit

Macomb County

Roseville

MCREST: As the temperatures drop in the next two days, MCREST will be able to shelter 60 men, women and children at 20415 Erin in Roseville; 586-415-5101

Utica

Utica United Methodist Church: 8659 Canal, Sterling Heights; 586-731-7667

More warming centers in Macomb County:

Wayne County

Canton Township

Canton Public Library: 1200 S. Canton Center Road -- 734-397-0999 --9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Summit on the Park: 46000 Summit Parkway -- 734-394-5460 -- 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Detroit

Cass Community Social Services: Located at 1534 Webb, 40 beds are available and services are provided for families (male and female parents and children). The center is open from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. Contact the Cass Community Social Services at (313) 883-2277.

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries: 100 beds for men only. The center, located at 3535 Third Avenue near downtown Detroit, is open from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. For information, contact the Detroit Rescue Mission at (313) 993-6703.

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries: Second location has 25 beds for women and children only. The center, located at 3840 Fairview between Mack and St. Jean, is open from 4:30 p.m. to 9 a.m. For information on this location, contact the Detroit Rescue Mission at (313) 331-8990.

Detroit VA: The Detroit VA will provide a warming center for area veterans and their families in room B1290 of its facility at 4646 John R in Detroit from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Sumpter Township

Sumpter Township Community Center: Due to the dangerously cold forecast for the rest of the week, the Sumpter Township Community Center is available as a warming center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Special requests to extend the normal hours will be considered.

