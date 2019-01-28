News

Here is a list of warming centers as severe winter weather hits Metro Detroit

Winter storm warnings, advisories issued across Southeast Michigan

By Derick Hutchinson

Dangerous cold is expected in Metro Detroit this week. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Several warming centers have opened around Metro Detroit as a major winter storm hits.

Macomb County

Roseville

MCREST: As the temperatures drop in the next two days, MCREST will be able to shelter 60 men, women and children at 20415 Erin in Roseville; 586-415-5101

Utica

Utica United Methodist Church: 8659 Canal, Sterling Heights; 586-731-7667

More warming centers in Macomb County:

Wayne County

Canton Township

Canton Public Library: 1200 S. Canton Center Road -- 734-397-0999 --9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Summit on the Park: 46000 Summit Parkway -- 734-394-5460 -- 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Detroit

Cass Community Social Services: Located at 1534 Webb, 40 beds are available and services are provided for families (male and female parents and children). The center is open from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. Contact the Cass Community Social Services at (313) 883-2277.

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries: 100 beds for men only. The center, located at 3535 Third Avenue near downtown Detroit, is open from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. For information, contact the Detroit Rescue Mission at (313) 993-6703.

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries: Second location has 25 beds for women and children only. The center, located at 3840 Fairview between Mack and St. Jean, is open from 4:30 p.m. to 9 a.m. For information on this location, contact the Detroit Rescue Mission at (313) 331-8990.

Detroit VA: The Detroit VA will provide a warming center for area veterans and their families in room B1290 of its facility at 4646 John R in Detroit from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Sumpter Township

Sumpter Township Community Center: Due to the dangerously cold forecast for the rest of the week, the Sumpter Township Community Center is available as a warming center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Special requests to extend the normal hours will be considered.

