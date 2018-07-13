Here is an update for Mound Road construction project

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - Here is an update for Macomb County road construction projects this summer.

Mound Road from 14 Mile Road to 18 Mile Road, Sterling Heights

Mound Road from 14 Mile Road to 18 Mile Road, Sterling Heights

Estimated start date: July 2

Estimated open to traffic: Aug. 24

Estimated completion: Nov. 2

Traffic update: On Sunday, July 15, in the early morning to the end of the day the contractor will be closing intersections and lanes at the following locations:

Intersections of Mound Road and 15 Mile and Mound Road and 16 Mile. Through traffic on 15 Mile and 16 Mile will not be permitted.

Eastbound and Westbound traffic on 15 Mile and 16 Mile will be required to perform a right turn onto Mound Road.

The contractor will maintain access to residential and commercial properties throughout the project. We request your patience and cooperation through the reconstruction of the road.

Description: Project includes 3.70 miles of concrete pavement milling, joint repair, hot mix asphalt overlay, drain improvements, curb, gutter, sidewalk, and ramps. The roadway will be open to through traffic with lanes closures in place during resurfacing and construction operations.

Here are the rest of the construction projects for Macomb County:

Construction project: Van Dyke Road from 18 ½ Mile North to Clinton River Bridge, Clinton Township, Sterling Heights.

Estimated start date: July 7

Estimated completion: November 9

Traffic update: Starting Saturday, July 7th the contractor will be closing one lane northbound and one lane southbound on Van Dyke from 18 ½ Mile Road to the Clinton River Bridge. All left turn movements will be restricted as needed at the major intersections. The contractor will maintain access to residential and commercial properties throughout the project. We request your patience and cooperation through the reconstruction of the road.

Description: Project includes 1.25 miles of milling and removing old asphalt, hot mix asphalt overlay, drain improvements, curb, gutter, sidewalk and ramps. Roadway will be open to through traffic with lanes closures in place during resurfacing and construction operations.

Construction project: Schoenherr Road from 15 Mile Road north to 16 Mile Road, Sterling Heights

Estimated start date: March 26

Estimated completion: July 30

Description: Project includes 1.41 Miles of concrete pavement, drainage repairs and upgrades, curb, gutter, sidewalk and ramps, concrete milling and hot mix asphalt overlay and pavement markings. The road will be open to through traffic with lane closures in place during the resurfacing and construction operations.

Construction project: Kelly Road over Harrington Drain, Clinton Township

Estimated start date: July 09

Estimated open to traffic: August 24

Estimated completion: October 10

Traffic update: Roadway will be closed during Bridge Superstructure Replacement

Description: Project includes superstructure replacement with precast prestressed adjacent concrete box beams and approach roadway work including station grading, pavement structure and guardrail placement in Clinton Township.

Construction project: Mound Road at 1,400 feet north of Shelby Road to 23 Mile Road, Shelby Township.

Estimated start date: June 25

Estimated open to traffic: July 31

Estimated completion: July 31

Description: Road widening, milling and asphalt overlay on Mound Road from Shelby Road to 23 Mile Road to provide turning lanes and improve access points into the Amazon development on the corner of Mound and 23 Mile Road.

