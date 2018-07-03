Here's where you can find 5 fireworks shows Tuesday night across Metro Detroit

DETROIT - Even though it's the day before the Fourth of July, there are several places across Metro Detroit you can go Tuesday night to check out a good fireworks show.

Whether you are in Wayne County, Oakland County, Washtenaw County or Macomb County, there is a fireworks show for you to take the family to this evening.

Here are five spots to check out fireworks tonight:

Stars and Stripes Festival

Fireworks light off at dusk at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi -- 46100 Grand River Ave. The festival features laser shows, live music, carnival rides, food and more. Although you have to pay for the concerts, the fireworks show is free. Click here for more information.

Ford Field Park

Shelby Township is lighting off the fireworks at 10 p.m. at Ford Field Park -- 7460 23 Mile Road. You can also check out the township's Fireworks Festival at the Packard Proving Grounds -- 49965 Van Dyke Ave. -- featuring live entertainment, kids activities, concessions and shopping.

Greenfield Village

Not only will there be fireworks at Greenfield Village in Dearborn, but also live music by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, family events, a live cannon and more. You can even bring your own food if you want to. Festivities kick off at 6 p.m. and wrap up around 10 p.m. More information can be found here.

Sylvan-Otter Lake

The annual Oakland County Boat Club fireworks will light off at dusk over Sylvan and Otter Lake in Waterford. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m. Parking fees may apply.

Carr Park

For the Washtenaw County residents, Carr Park in Manchester is the place to catch a fireworks show tonight. Admission is free, and the fireworks are set to shoot off at dusk.

