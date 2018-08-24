Heroic neighbors try to save man killed in suspected DUI crash in Warren

WARREN, Mich. - The driver of a black Ram pickup truck smashed into a Chevrolet Cavalier on Schoehnerr Road near Common Road on Thursday afternoon.

ORIGINAL STORY: Suspected drunken driver in custody after 1 person killed in Warren crash

The driver of the pickup is suspected of driving while drunk.

"I was painting my living room when I heard a big kaboom and looked out and seen the silver car on fire," Ann Dexter said.

She called 911 while her neighbor Greg Isles ran to help. A 21-year-old man was pinned behind the steering wheel of the Cavalier, which was crushed and rapidly being engulfed in flames.

"I grabbed my chair and I came running across the street and smacked the window until it ended up breaking," Isles said.

Two other men joined him and they tried to drag the man out but were unable to because his feet were wedged under the steering wheel, so they lifted him up and out.

"We put him over on the little piece of grass and he was not breathing. We began resuscitation," Isles said.

One man did compressions while Isles breathed into the man's mouth. They got him breathing again but then he stopped. The men kept up CPR until emergency medical services could take over.

The 21-year-old man died at the hospital from severe internal injuries.

"To find out he passed away, I’m just beside myself," Isles said. "I did everything I could. I’m so sorry for his family."

Police have the driver of the pickup in custody.

