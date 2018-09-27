High school athletic director placed on leave for saying girls "ruin everything"

CHATTANOOGA, TN - A high school athletic director and assistant principal in Chattanooga, Tennessee has been placed on administrative leave for saying girls "pretty much ruin everything."

Jared Hensley, made the comments Wednesday morning in a video to the student body titled "A Helping of Hensley."

During the video Hensley announces a new ban on wearing athletic shorts at the school and makes it a point to say boys at the school will be unhappy about the ban, but if they want to blame someone they should blame their female classmates.

Also in the video Hensley is quoted as saying, "It'll be like that the rest of your life, keep your mouth shut, suck it up and follow the rules."

The video which was posted to YouTube prompted immediate backlash on social media.

Late Wednesday, Hamilton County Schools announced Hensley had been placed on administrative leave while they continue to investigate the situation.

