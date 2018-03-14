High-speed pursuit ensues down 8 Mile Road after Eastpointe carjacking

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - A bizarre carjacking led to a high-speed police pursuit that was caught on camera March 6 in Eastpointe.

According to authorities, the chase began at the Speedway gas station on 9 Mile Road, near I-94. The culprit, armed with a handgun, approached a woman and demanded her car. She defended herself by throwing hot coffee on the car thief, but he was still able to steal her Dodge Magnum.

The Eastpointe Police Department wasted no time catching up to the Magnum. Patrol cars managed to get close to the stolen vehicle as the driver drove through multiple red traffic lights.

The stolen car was driven onto the median in an attempt to avoid the lead patrol car, nearly sideswiping the police cruiser, before clearing the median entirely and driving the other way down 8 Mile Road.

The erratic driving continued as the carjacker turned southbound on Kelly Road, forcing vehicles out of the way. High speeds were maintained as the chase led into a residential neighborhood.

The carjacker abandoned the car in a driveway and attempted to make a run for it, but Eastpointe and Harper Woods police were able to catch him.

Willie Alshaun Lee is charged with five felony counts: car jacking, fleeing and eluding, felony firearm possession, felon in possession of a firearm and altering an ID of a firearm.

Police believe Lee may be connected to other carjackings or robberies in Eastpointe. He is being held without bail and is expected back in court March 21.

