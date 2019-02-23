High winds, power outages expected in Metro Detroit on Sunday: How to prepare

Dangerous winds are expected in Metro Detroit on Sunday, which power outages will likely be an issue.

DTE Energy and Consumers Energy are both preparing for the possibility of outages on Sunday, as a High Wind Warning will be in effect for the area, with gusts of 60 mph possible.

The warning is in effect from 7 a.m. on Sunday to 4 a.m. on Monday.

Here's what you need to do to be prepared for a power outage:

Blackouts

Be Prepared:

Prepare:

Fill plastic containers with water and place them in the refrigerator and freezer. Cold water bottles will help keep food cold during a power outage and can also be used for drinking water.

Check with your physician or pharmacist about any medication that needs to be refrigerated. It is important to know how long medication is safe in the refrigerator without power.

Make a plan to prepare for family members with disabilities or who have ill health.

Try to keep gas tanks at least half full. If the power goes out, gas stations may be unavailable.

Have extra cash available. ATMs will not work without electricity.

Keep a key to the house with you when away from home. The garage will not open if the power is out.

Blackout-Specific Items to Add to Preparedness Kit

Extra Batteries

Large Flashlights/ Emergency Lighting

Food that does not require heat

Warm clothes and blankets

Be Safe:

Signs:

Severe weather, such as thunderstorms, tornados, winter storms and strong winds.

Extreme hot or cold temperatures.

During:

Use only flashlights or emergency lighting. Never use candles during a blackout or power outage due to fire risk.

Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed to keep the contents inside as fresh as possible. If you must eat food, check it carefully for signs of spoilage.

Turn off or disconnect appliances and electronics. The return of power may cause surges that can damage them.

If it is hot outside, move to the lowest level of your home, wear lightweight, light-colored clothing, and drink water.

If it is cold outside, dress in warm clothing and layers, keep doors shut and never use the stove or charcoal as a source of heat.

Use extreme caution when driving.

Do not call 9-1-1 to ask about the power outage. Listen to a battery powered radio for updates.

Avoid carbon monoxide poisoning by not using grills, unvented gas or kerosene heaters, generators, or ovens and stoves in the house.

After:

Throw away food that has been exposed to temperatures more than 40 degrees for two hours or more, or if they have unusual color, odor or texture. Remember: When in doubt, throw it out!

Report downed power lines. Stay away. Stay safe!

