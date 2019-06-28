Highland Park family caught in middle of police standoff with barricaded gunman

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. - A barricaded gunman was tackled by officers Thursday after surrendering himself in Highland Park, according to authorities.

Police said they received a report before 2:30 p.m. Thursday of a man with a gun walking down Pilgrim Street.

When officers arrived, the man ran into a duplex, police said. The duplex is occupied by a family on the first floor, but the upper level is empty, according to officials.

The gunman ran to the top level and barricaded himself inside, police said. The woman and her two children living in the downstairs apartment got out out of the building, according to authorities.

The woman, Jessica Ault, said she didn't understand the danger she was in when Highland Park officers knocked at her door.

Sky 4 video shows Ault bring the baby out in a carrier, escorted by armed officers. Police did not tell Ault why they wanted her out of the house until she was safe.

"They waited until I got in the cop car to tell me it was a man in the house with a gun, and I'm, like, 'Oh my God,' thankful I got out and he didn't come in my place," Ault said.

Officials took the gunman into custody around 3:45 p.m.

"I'm just glad he's taken care of and he's apprehended," Ault said.

ORIGINAL: Barricaded gunman tackled by officers after surrendering in Highland Park

