Highland Park family who escaped house fire loses everything in blaze

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. - The family inside a Highland Park home that caught fire early Tuesday escaped, but the house was deemed a total loss.

All six family members, including three children, ages 9, 10 and 11, and a woman with cerebral palsy, managed to get out of the fire that ripped through the house, on Tuxedo Street, about 5:30 a.m.

"I didn't have a problem getting them [the children]. They ran out on their own," Demetrious Sykes said.

Now, the family is trying to get clothes and personal items, since everything they owned was lost in the blaze.

The American Red Cross and Salvation Army are assisting the family, but the family members are running into problems because they don't have any identification.

