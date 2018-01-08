Highland Park has major redevelopment plan to revitalize city

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. - The city of Highland Park is seeking developers to work on 1,000 properties in seven redevelopment areas to help revitalize the city.

City leaders are working with the Michigan Land Bank and the Wayne County Land Bank to issue a "request for qualifications." The request is aimed at attracting developers who are interested in redeveloping parts of the city.

The city would like to secure one or multiple development partners. Officials say more than half of the city's 7,000 parcels are held by a public entity -- city, county or state.

"This is an important step for our city and we appreciate the Michigan Land Bank and Wayne County Land Bank for their support. Highland Park has strong, unique assets. Our residents and businesses have a great sense of pride and we want to find qualified developers who are excited to leave their mark here and build for a strong future," said Mayor Herbert Yopp.

Yopp and Yvette Robinson, the director of community and economic development are working with community stakeholders on the project. According to Robinson, the city's current population is around 11,000 people but at one time, the city had around 60,000 residents.

Potential developers must submit their qualifications by noon on Feb. 9.

You can view more information about the plan here:

