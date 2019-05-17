Highland Park man charged in fatal car crash that killed two

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Allivas Dondi Kyles, of Highland Park, in connection with the fatal car crash that killed Sherman Wright and Eugenia Frison.

Both Wright and Frison are from Detroit. On Tuesday around 5 p.m. Detroit police officers were notified about a car crash at west Seven Mile Road and Coyle.

The officers drove to the scene and observed two crashed vehicles. Wright and Frison were found unresponsive at the scene of the crash.

They were transported to a local hospital, where they were announced dead. The driver of the second car fled the scene on foot. An investigation by Detroit police led to the arrest Kyles.

Kyles allegedly drove his vehicle eastbound on West Seven Mile Road at a high rate of speed, disregarded the red traffic signal at Coyle, and struck the victims’ vehicle, killing them both.

He has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of failure to stop at an accident when at fault resulting in death.

Kyles was arraigned Thursday afternoon before 36th District Court Magistrate Millicent Sherman.

The probable cause conference is scheduled for May 29 at 8:30 a.m., and the preliminary examination is scheduled for June 5 at 9 a.m.

Both hearings are before Judge Lynise Bryant in 36th District Court.

