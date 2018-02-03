Highland Park police cover for Detroit during Officer Glenn Doss' funeral

DETROIT - While Detroit police paid their respects in person, some of their colleagues found a different way to pay tribute to Officer Glenn Doss.

Kevin Coney is the fire chief of Highland Park, but Friday he was on patrol as a police officer.

"He was our partner. Even though we didn't ride together, he's still our partner," Coney said.

Coney fills the role of a Detroit police officer patrolling the east side so Detroit officers from this precinct don’t have to be. They instead attended the funeral of Officer Doss.

"Even though he didn't work for Highland Park, he's one of us,” Coney said. “When things like this happen, we have to kick in."

Coney isn’t the only one who took over shifts for Detroit police. Detective Brian Menge worked in Detroit Friday as well. It was only 15 months ago that both men were on patrol in Detroit during the funeral of Sgt. Kenneth Steil.

"It's too often. We shouldn't have to be here doing this because of the fact the violence is so bad right now,” Menge said. “It's like officers have a bull's-eye on their back. It's not right."

A half dozen other Highland Park officers patrolled Detroit Friday for free.

"This is all I can do as they pay their respects,” Coney said. “This is the least I can do.”

