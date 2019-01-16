Highland Park police: Men in blue van approached young girl

Highland Park police said this van is connected to a stranger danger incident on Sears Street. (WDIV)

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. - Police in Highland Park shared an image Wednesday of a blue van sought in connection to a stranger danger incident in the city.

Police said three men in the van approached a young girl near 25 Sears Street. The girl said she was taking out the garbage when three men in the van drove up and asked if she needed a ride.

The girl immediately went to her mother.

Police said the van was spotted by George Washington High Schoo, too.

Anyone with information on this incident needs to contact Highland Park police.

