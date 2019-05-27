Highland Park police officer injured when suspected street racer hits police cars, flees scene

Police said a suspected street racer hit two Highland Park police cars on May 27, 2019. (WDIV)

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. - An officer was injured when two Highland Park police cars were hit by a suspected street racer early Monday, officials said.

Police said a driver in a white 2011-2014 Chrysler 300 was involved in a race that started at 2nd Avenue and Manchester Parkway, and ended at Woodward Avenue and Tuxedo Street around 12:30 a.m.

Police said officers fired shots in self-defense.

After hitting the police cars, the driver fled the scene. Police are still seeking the vehicle, which has damage to the passenger side front bumper cover.

The officer was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for injuries and discharged.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.