Highland Township father's life changes dramatically after special playhouse goes viral

HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Highland Township father who built an incredible playhouse for his daughters last summer said his life has changed dramatically since the images went viral.

Adam Boyd said a video of the playhouse went viral and brought him fame, adventure and a phone call from Disney.

"It's overwhelming," Boyd said. "How can you plan for something like this?"

The original pictures of the playhouse taken by his sister were only supposed to be family mementos. But after attaining a touch of global fame, Boyd has done even more than build a playhouse.

The website Fatherly, representing Disney, asked Boyd to build for a special promotional project.

"They contacted me," Boyd said. "(They said), 'We've got a client.' They didn't say who the client was, yet they want a secret door. Well I would love to build a secret door. I haven't done that yet. I'd love to."

Boyd build the secret door, which was used as promotion for the movie, "The Incredibles 2." It ended up as his nephew's new, high-tech bedroom.

"It opens up off of Alexa, and you can say, 'Alexa, open the door,' and it'll open up the door," Boyd said. "It's pretty amazing, pretty incredible."

The global reach has Boyd's phone ringing. The city of Highland Township wants him to build a replica of a flour mill that will serve as an amphitheater. He's been sent clothes by Carhartt and tools by German Fez toolmakers.

The notoriety is a major surprise for Boyd, especially the Disney part.

"They were pretty impressed with the playhouse, too, and it's not too common a carpenter builder like me gets contacted by Disney," Boyd said.

There are more pictures from inside the playhouse below:

