Highland Township man charged after allegedly breaking into Bloomfield Animal Hospital

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - According to Bloomfield Township police, on April 3 officers were called to respond to the Bloomfield Animal Hospital at 1669 Telegraph Road over an alarm.

When officers arrived the front door was forced open and all the cash was missing from the register.

Daniel Joseph Binsfeld, 58, of Highland Township was later arrested and charged with breaking and entering.

Binsfeld was arraigned on Thursday in the 48th District Court. He was given a $25,000 cash bond. His next scheduled court appearance is April 16.

