DETROIT - A man was found dead Sunday in Detroit's Rouge Park on the city's west side.

A hiker walking in the park during the afternoon saw the body lying in the grass near Joy Road and Spinoza Drive. Police said there were no obvious signs of foul play.

Police believe the man is in his 60s.

