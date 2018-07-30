Historic Anchor Bar in Downtown Detroit sold to new owners

DETROIT - The historic Anchor Bar in Downtown Detroit will soon be under new ownership.

The bar, on Fort Street, has long been home to Red Wings fans and Detroit journalists, sitting near WDIV studios and the former home of the Detroit News and Detroit Free Press.

The Anchor has been open for more than 60 years and has been at its current location for more than 20 years.

It's unclear what the new owners have planned for the old bar, but we're told they aren't planning to change too much.

Watch Steve Garagiola's story from Local 4 News at 6 p.m. in the video player above.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.