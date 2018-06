WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. - A historic home in West Bloomfield went up in flames, fire officials said Wednesday morning.

The home on Maple Road between Eastbrooke and Castlebury Drive was built in the 1800s.

No one was home at the time of the fire, investigators said.

Maple Road is expected to remain closed while fire crews determine what may have started the fire.

