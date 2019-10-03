Hit-and-run driver kills 58-year-old man outside Detroit restaurant, police say

A pickup truck involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Detroit on Sept. 11, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a pickup truck driver who struck and killed a 58-year-old man outside a restaurant, according to authorities.

The incident happened around 3:25 a.m. Sept. 11 in the 8000 block of West Eight Mile Road on Detroit's west side, police said.

The victim was walking out the front door of a restaurant when he was struck by a dark-colored 2015 or 2016 Ford F-150 pickup truck, officials said.

Authorities said the driver and the victim had gotten into an argument inside the restaurant.

Police believe the driver deliberately struck the 58-year-old man before fleeing east on Eight Mile Road.

The driver is described as a black man in his mid-40s with a light complexion. He is 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs around 400 pounds, according to authorities. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and white shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.