Hit-and-run driver who fled scene after injuring man sought by Detroit police

DETROIT - A hit-and-run crash that happened at 10:42 p.m. Friday in the area of Woodmont Avenue and Chalfonte Street left a 44-year-old man in critical condition.

Police said the victim, a motorcyclist, was operating a Harley-Davidson and traveling southbound on Woodmont Avenue when he was hit by an unknown driver traveling eastbound on Chalfonte Street. The driver disregarded the yield sign and fled the scene, police said.

According to police, the victim suffered a head injury. He is in critical condition and being treated at a hospital.

Anyone with information on the unknown driver is asked to call police at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

