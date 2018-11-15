Hit-and-run suspect killed while walking drunkenly through traffic in Huron Township, police say

HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Huron Township police said a drunken hit-and-run suspect was struck by a car and killed while walking in the middle of the road.

Officials said the man was involved in a crash Tuesday and fled the scene on foot. Police used a K-9 to track the man but couldn't find him, so the search was canceled after a couple of hours, according to authorities.

After the K-9 search ended, police received a call that a man had been hit by a car on King Road between Middlebelt and Inkster roads. Officials hadn't identified the hit-and-run suspect, but they realized the man who was struck by a car was the same man.

Officials said he appeared to have been highly intoxicated, which is why he was walking in and out of traffic. He was in the middle of the road when he was struck, police said.

The driver who struck the man stopped at the scene, and police said it was just an accident.

The officer with the K-9 unit was rear-ended by another vehicle as he was leaving the scene, police said. The crash was unrelated to the rest of the case, and the officer is OK, according to authorities.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.