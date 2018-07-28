Holly man charged with 7 felonies after soliciting 14-year-old girl, police say

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office's Macomb Area Computer Enforcement unit was alerted to a 59-year-old man communicating with a social media profile he believed to be a 14-year-old girl.

According to authorities, Billy Goldsmith, of Holly, contacted what he believed to be a teenage girl on social media. Police said Goldsmith used a personal profile and reached out to her requesting to “hook up,” unaware MACE detectives controlled the profile.

Police said Goldsmith continued to make inappropriate sexual conversation, requested to meet for sexual purposes and sent photographs of genitalia despite being reminded of the girl’s age several times. He was given an address by the undercover MACE detectives to meet with the girl in Harrison Township.

Authorities said Goldsmith arrived at the location Thursday afternoon and was taken into custody without incident.

A seven-count warrant was issued for Goldsmith: four counts of child sexually abusive activity, one count of using the internet to communicate with another to commit a crime, one count of accosting children for immoral purposes and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

Goldsmith was given a $250,000 bond.

If Goldsmith is released on bond, he is have no contact with minors, cannot use computers or the internet and must be on a tether for home confinement.

Goldsmith is expected to return to court on Aug. 8.



