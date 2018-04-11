Home invader punched in face by resident at Ypsilanti Township home, police say

Police say a man was punched in the face after breaking into a home in Ypsilanti Township. (WDIV)

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police say a man was punched in the face Tuesday after breaking into a home in Ypsilanti Township.

Washtenaw County deputies said a man walked into a home in the 1200 block of Lexington Parkway around 5:25 p.m. He got in through an unlocked door, police said.

The homeowner saw the man and struck him in the face, causing the home invader to flee the home, police said.

Officials described the man as white and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

The case is still under investigation.

