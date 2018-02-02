Home invaders ransack Washtenaw County home, use bathroom

SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Two unknown men broke into a home in the 1300 block of Stamford Road on Wednesday.

According to authorities deputies were dispatched to the home at approximately 7:50 p.m. to check out a report of suspicious activity.

Police said the resident came home to find her home had been broken into and burgled by people who had opened her blinds, turned her lights on and used her bathroom.

Authorities found no evidence of forced entry and it is unknown what was stolen at the time. The investigation revealed two unknown men entered the residence through the front door and later left in a dark-blue Chevrolet Malibu.

One man was wearing all black clothing and the other was wearing a plaid coat.

The case is under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.