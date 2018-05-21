Home of River Rouge 3-year-old shot in head firebombed overnight

Jamar Lee Quinn Jr., 3, shot in head during drive-by shooting in River Rouge on May 20, 2018. (WDIV)

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. - The home of the 3-year-old boy who was shot in the head over the weekend was firebombed overnight Monday.

Police say no one was injured in the firebombing. No other information was immediately available.

The Sunday morning shooting

Jamar Lee Quinn Jr., 3, was shot in the head while sleeping early Sunday morning and was taken to a hospital. He was listed in critical condition in the intensive care unit and had surgery.

The shooter remains at large, according to police. A description of that person has not yet been released.

River Rouge police collected shell casings outside the house Sunday afternoon.

“I want the police to be involved because something has to give,” said Danielle Davis, Jamar's mother. “Something has to give.”

Jamar’s family members said they will continue to lean on their faith.

“I'm just lost for words,” Davis said. “I just want people to pray.”

