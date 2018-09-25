Homeless man given $100,000 bond in aggravated assault case

Robert Allen III, 40, had his bond set during an appearance in the 41-B District Court of Clinton Township Monday.

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - One homeless man was given a $100,000 bond Monday during his arraignment on charges he assaulted and robbed another homeless man.

Robert Allen III, 40, had his bond set during an appearance in 41-B District Court of Clinton Township.

Allen is prohibited from having contact with the 45-year-old victim if he is released from bond. Allen is scheduled to return to court Oct. 3 for a probable cause conference.

The assault and robbery happened Friday. Allen was arrested in Mount Clemens and taken into custody the same day.

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a two-count warrant for the suspect: count 1, assault with intent to murder (life felony); and count 2, robbery-unarmed (15-year felony).

Allen is accused of assaulting the victim and then taking his backpack containing his personal property.

The victim remains in critical condition.

