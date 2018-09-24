Man given $100,000 bond in aggravated assault case

Robert Allen III, 40, had his bond set during an appearance in the 41-B District Court of Clinton Township Monday.

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - One homeless man was given a $100,000 bond Monday during his arraignment on charges he assaulted and robbed another homeless man.

Robert Allen III, 40, had his bond set during an appearance in 41-B District Court of Clinton Township.

Allen is prohibited from having contact with the 45-year-old victim if he is released from bond. Allen is scheduled to return to court Oct. 3 for a probable cause conference.

The assault and robbery happened Friday. Allen was arrested in Mount Clemens and taken into custody the same day.

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a two-count warrant for the suspect: count 1, assault with intent to murder (life felony); and count 2, robbery-unarmed (15 year felony).

Allen is accused of assaulting the victim and then taking his backpack containing his personal property.

The victim remains in critical condition.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.