Homeowner tied up, robbed by unknown man in Washtenaw County

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. - The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man accused of being involved in a home invasion and robbery.

The incident occurred Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the 8100 block of Biscayne Court. Deputies responded to a report of an unknown suspect forcibly entering a home and tying up the homeowner.

Police said the suspect stole cash, jewelry, firearms and miscellaneous items.

The suspect is described as a white man between the ages of 30 and 35. He is between 5 feet, 8 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He has a medium build, light brown hair and a clean-shaven face and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black athletic shoes.

The homeowner was not injured, and the suspect left the scene in an unknown direction. He may have been driving in an older, black vehicle.

Police are investigating.

