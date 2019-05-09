Homeowners in Frenchtown Township monitoring lake levels as winds push water ashore

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Residents in Frenchtown Township are seeing the effects of wind and rain Wednesday night.

Doug Scharer lives in the area and is watching the tides closely. He and his family are dealing with inches of water in their yard. He and many others are hoping the water levels don't rise too high.

Lake levels are expected to peak at a 30-year high for the month of May, and experts say with the levels as high as they are, it's a great concern.

Pumps are working overtime to clear the flooded streets.

Larry Dykstra purchased a home in the area last week and is already dealing with some issues with the water. Despite knowing about the potential flood problems, he's optimistic he made a smart decision to live where he does.

