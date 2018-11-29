Homicide investigation underway after 25-year-old man fatally shot on Detroit's west side

A 25-year-old man was fatally shot on Detroit's west side, police said. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A homicide investigation is underway after a 25-year-old man was shot and killed on the city's west side, police said.

The incident happened at 12:59 a.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of Pingree Street.

The man's girlfriend said they got into a fight and he left, police said. She told police when her boyfriend returned, she didn't let him inside, according to officials.

She said she heard shots fired from outside and called police.

Officials said they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide, though the woman said she believes the man killed himself, police said.

No one is in custody.

