DETROIT - A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting late Saturday night on the city's east side.

Police were called to the scene just before 9 p.m. Saturday to a home on Robinwood Street in the area of Dequindre and east 7 Mile Road where officers reportedly found a 47-year-old man dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooter was last seen driving east on Robinwood Street in a 2006 or 2007 gold GMC Envoy.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.