Homicide investigation underway in Mt. Clemens after woman found dead; boyfriend arrested

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. - A man has been arrested in connection to the death of his girlfriend in Mt. Clemens.

The Macomb County Sheriff's office said deputies were called to a home near Cass Avenue and N. Wilson Boulevard on Thursday at around 1 a.m. for a report of a woman not breathing.

The caller was the woman's boyfriend.

Upon arrival, police located the woman in a bedroom and pronounced her dead on the scene.

She has been identified as 47-year-old Diana Wilson. The boyfriend, 54, was brought to the Macomb County Sheriff's office and was later taken into custody for murder. His name has not yet been released.

Wilson’s death has been ruled a homicide by the medical examiner’s office; the cause of death is strangulation.

Police said Wilson and the man had been in a serious relationship for around one year and lived together in Mt. Clemens. Another male also lived at the home and has been cleared as a suspect, police said.

Wilson and her boyfriend had just moved to the area two weeks ago from Pennsylvania.

Charges are expected to be filed with an arraignment expected Friday afternoon. The investigation is ongoing.

