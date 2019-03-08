News

Homicide suspect taken into custody near Western Michigan University campus

Kalamazoo College had been on lockdown

By Derick Hutchinson
KALAMAZOO, Mich. - A homicide suspect has been taken into custody near Western Michigan University's campus, according to public safety officers.

Officials with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said the suspect was on foot near West Main Street.

Students and residents were asked to be cautious if they were in the area.

Kalamazoo College was under a lockdown because of the search.

