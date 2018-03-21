House burns on Francesca Drive in Waterford Township

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Fire officials are working to figure out what caused a house to burn Wednesday morning in Waterford Township.
The home on Francesca Drive is a total loss, officials said. No one was home at the time of the fire.
Matt Covey, deputy fire chief at the Waterford Regional Fire Department, said originally firefighters believed a couple was inside the home. However, they soon learned no one was inside and the people who live at the home are safe.
Covey said it started about 1:30 a.m. His department got a call about a home fully engulfed by flames.
"Fire crews had to go defensive because the fire was too involved, as you can see by the damage to the house. It's a complete loss," he said.
No firefighters were injured.
The fire remains under investigation.
