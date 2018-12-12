House burns on Franklin Park Drive in Sterling Heights; cause unknown

STERLING HEIGHTS,Mich - The Sterling Heights Fire Department is investigating a fire that happened Wednesday morning on Franklin Park Drive.

The fire investigators determined that the fire started in the bedroom. There was a woman in the house at the time of the fire. She was taken to the hospital to be checked out for any injuries.

She was the only person in the house at the time of the fire.

Firefighters are still on the scene determining the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.