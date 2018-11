REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A house was burning Thursday morning on Pickford Street just east of Beech Daly Road in Redford Township.

Firefighters were battling the flames. Police said the home was full engulfed when they arrived, but everyone inside the home had made it out safely.

No injuries have been reported,

