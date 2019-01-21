House catches fire in Roseville; elderly woman makes it out alive

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Roseville firefighters battles flames Monday morning at a home at Waldorf and Marquette streets.

The Roseville Fire Department chief said an elderly woman was already out of the house when firefigthers arrived. They first got the call about 4:05 a.m.

The woman was taken to a hospital and was being treated for smoke inhalation. It is believed she was alone in the home at the time of the fire.

The flames spread the the home's attic, the chief said. Firefighters from St. Clair Shores and Warren helped fight the fire.

The cause is under investigation.

