WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A house fire has shut down Greer Road between Elsie and Charrington drives in West Bloomfield.

No other information is available this time.

Firefighters and police have responded to the house.

A house fire shut down a stretch of Greer Road on June 12, 2018 in West Bloomfield Township. (WDIV)

A house fire shut down a stretch of Greer Road on June 12, 2018 in West Bloomfield Township. (WDIV)

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.