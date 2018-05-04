How to prepare for power outages as severe storms, strong winds move toward Metro Detroit

DETROIT - Heavy winds are expected to blow through Metro Detroit late Thursday and through Friday.

DTE Energy crews are preparing resources for any power outages that may occur as a result of the winds. Residents are encouraged to also prepare for outages and other inclement weather by assembling an emergency kit.

Kits should include:

Battery-powered radio or television

Flashlights or battery-operated lanterns

Extra batteries

Candles with holders

Matches

Bottled water

Manual can opener

Nonperishable food

Disposable plates and utensils

Wind-up or battery-powered clock

Corded telephone, as cordless phones won't work when the power is out and cell phones may not work if cell towers are affected

Customers can use the DTE Energy Mobile App or visit dteenergy.com to report an outage, view the outage map and get updates on restoration efforts. An automated phone system can also be reached at 800-477-4747.

