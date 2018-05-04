How to prepare for power outages as severe storms, strong winds move toward Metro Detroit

DETROIT - Heavy winds are expected to blow through Metro Detroit late Thursday and through Friday.
READ: Severe storms, strong winds threaten southeast Michigan overnight
DTE Energy crews are preparing resources for any power outages that may occur as a result of the winds. Residents are encouraged to also prepare for outages and other inclement weather by assembling an emergency kit.
Kits should include:
- Battery-powered radio or television
- Flashlights or battery-operated lanterns
- Extra batteries
- Candles with holders
- Matches
- Bottled water
- Manual can opener
- Nonperishable food
- Disposable plates and utensils
- Wind-up or battery-powered clock
- Corded telephone, as cordless phones won't work when the power is out and cell phones may not work if cell towers are affected
Customers can use the DTE Energy Mobile App or visit dteenergy.com to report an outage, view the outage map and get updates on restoration efforts. An automated phone system can also be reached at 800-477-4747.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.