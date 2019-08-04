How to stay safe during active shooting: Tips from law enforcement experts

DETROIT - Run, hide or fight -- those are the three strategies police said can mean the difference between life and death if you ever end up in an active shooter situation.

Steve Dolunt is a veteran of the Detroit Police Department. The former assistant police chief spoke to Local 4 about tactics to keep in mind to maintain the safety of yourself and your family.

There will be more shootings, but is there anything we can do to keep ourselves and our children safe?

"You do in any active shooter, you try to run," Dolunt said. "If that doesn't work, you try to take cover. Third: you fight for your life."

Run. Hide. Fight.

Dolunt spent decades in all facets of police work. Like most Americans, he thinks about the next mass shooting.

"I still think, when I walk down the street, 'OK, what would happen if...'" Dolunt said. "What would I do? Where would I go?"

In a situation like Saturday's shooting in El Paso, Dolunt said you should look for places to hide and exits as soon as you enter a store.

Call the police. Don't try to document the situation on video.

"Keep the kids close," Dolunt said.

In a situation like Sunday's shooting in Dayton, police were able to take the shooter down within a minute. But he was still was able to shoot many victims before that.

Run. Hide. Fight.

The Department of Homeland Security is one of many U.S. agencies that recomend run, hide and fight. The department even has an active shooter pocket card available to download and print out with information. It can be found here.

For more safety tips on how to handle an active shooter, visit the following webpages:

