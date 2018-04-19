Howell game store hosts charity event benefiting suicide prevention

HOWELL, Mich. - On Saturday, Ziege Games will host Jasper's Game Day, a charity gaming event with all proceeds benefiting suicide prevention.

The event has seminars and game events running from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., with tickets ranging from $10 to $40. Prizes, giveaways, merchandise and more will be offered.

All proceeds will go to Survivors of Suicide, Inc. in Saginaw.

More information can be found on the event's Facebook page and on Zeige Game's official website.

To donate directly without purchasing a ticket, click here.

